Cuddle up with a Grease Monkey liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Soiku Bano, your new best friend for a night of pure relaxation. This potion, crafted from the strains GG4 x Cookies & Cream, is your perfect companion for a quiet night in. With a terpene percentage of 6.68%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a flavor explosion and effects that will have you feeling like you're on a lazy river ride. The THC level of 70.70% guarantees a high that's longer than your last gaming session, while the CBG level of 4.01% adds a soothing touch. Wrap yourself in your favorite blanket, put on some lo-fi beats, and let Grease Monkey guide you to the peaceful shores of tranquility.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.