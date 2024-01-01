Ready to bite into something that would make Count Dracula run for cover? Then you're ready for the Blue Garlic gummies from The Flower Collective. These aren't your grandmother's gummies. No, sir. They're packed with a flavor that's so powerfully pungent it could wake the dead. Boasting a terpene percentage of 7.33% (including the flavorful trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene) and a THC content that's an impressive 68.2%, these gummies deliver a mind-bending experience that lasts. So whether you're a garlic guru or just looking for something excitingly different in your edibles, Blue Garlic gummies will have you hypnotized
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.