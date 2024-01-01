Ready to bite into something that would make Count Dracula run for cover? Then you're ready for the Blue Garlic gummies from The Flower Collective. These aren't your grandmother's gummies. No, sir. They're packed with a flavor that's so powerfully pungent it could wake the dead. Boasting a terpene percentage of 7.33% (including the flavorful trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene) and a THC content that's an impressive 68.2%, these gummies deliver a mind-bending experience that lasts. So whether you're a garlic guru or just looking for something excitingly different in your edibles, Blue Garlic gummies will have you hypnotized

Show more