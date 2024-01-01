Fasten your taste-buds, because Antero Sciences' Blue Razz Cheesecake is about to take them on a joyride! It's like Willy Wonka crossbred a blue razz popsicle (Blue Razzsicle) with LA Kush Cake and created these magical gummies. With a terpene count of 4.03%, you'll be doing a happy dance with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene. And with THC levels at a mad 74.24%, you're in for a high that will have your head in the clouds without the snooze button. So, pop open a tin of Blue Razz Cheesecake and let the sour blue razz popsicle vibes take you on a psychedelic adventure!

