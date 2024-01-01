Fasten your taste-buds, because Antero Sciences' Blue Razz Cheesecake is about to take them on a joyride! It's like Willy Wonka crossbred a blue razz popsicle (Blue Razzsicle) with LA Kush Cake and created these magical gummies. With a terpene count of 4.03%, you'll be doing a happy dance with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene. And with THC levels at a mad 74.24%, you're in for a high that will have your head in the clouds without the snooze button. So, pop open a tin of Blue Razz Cheesecake and let the sour blue razz popsicle vibes take you on a psychedelic adventure!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.