Light the fuse, adventure lovers! Blueberry Haze from 710 Labs is your daytime rocket ride. Fueled by a body-high that keeps ticking like a Swiss watch, your workout or hike will feel like a jaunt in the park. Its terpene team of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, making up 5.58%, are ready to kick pain to the curb and inject some pep in your step. The Blueberry and Tangerine flavors will melt in your mouth as you prepare for the day. And with a THC level of 73.75%, this batch is the life of the party, while the 5.46% CBG adds a soothing lullaby. Grab a tin and let Blueberry Haze whisk you away on a euphoric, relaxing trip. Just remember, safety goggles are not included!

