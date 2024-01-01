Get ready for twice the pie and twice the shenanigans with iion Cannabis' Blueberry Pie + GMO Pie batch of gummies. It's like having a double dose of deliciousness, just like when Ron Swanson said, "Never half-ass two things. Whole-ass one thing." These gummies are packed with the flavors of Blueberry Pie and GMO Pie, making them a sweet treat that will satisfy any dessert lover. With a terpene percentage of 3.55%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are sure to provide a delightful experience full of happy thoughts and blissful feelings. And with THC at 70.12% and CBG at 2.84%, you can expect a potent and enjoyable high. So grab a tin of Blueberry Pie + GMO Pie gummies and get ready for double the fun!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.