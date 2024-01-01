Get ready for twice the pie and twice the shenanigans with iion Cannabis' Blueberry Pie + GMO Pie batch of gummies. It's like having a double dose of deliciousness, just like when Ron Swanson said, "Never half-ass two things. Whole-ass one thing." These gummies are packed with the flavors of Blueberry Pie and GMO Pie, making them a sweet treat that will satisfy any dessert lover. With a terpene percentage of 3.55%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are sure to provide a delightful experience full of happy thoughts and blissful feelings. And with THC at 70.12% and CBG at 2.84%, you can expect a potent and enjoyable high. So grab a tin of Blueberry Pie + GMO Pie gummies and get ready for double the fun!

Show more