Get ready to tap into your inner brainiac with Lazercat's Brainberry gummies. This batch is a true testament to the power of knowledge and intelligence. With a terpene percentage of 6.62%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are designed to provide a head-high that will keep you engaged and motivated. The THC content of 75.62% ensures a potent experience, perfect for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy their evening without feeling sleepy. With flavors like Açai Berry and Lux Cherry, these gummies are a delicious way to indulge in your intellectual pursuits. So grab a tin of Brainberry gummies, embrace your inner genius, and let the knowledge flow through you. Just, try not to take over the world...
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.