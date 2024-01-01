Get ready to tap into your inner brainiac with Lazercat's Brainberry gummies. This batch is a true testament to the power of knowledge and intelligence. With a terpene percentage of 6.62%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are designed to provide a head-high that will keep you engaged and motivated. The THC content of 75.62% ensures a potent experience, perfect for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy their evening without feeling sleepy. With flavors like Açai Berry and Lux Cherry, these gummies are a delicious way to indulge in your intellectual pursuits. So grab a tin of Brainberry gummies, embrace your inner genius, and let the knowledge flow through you. Just, try not to take over the world...

