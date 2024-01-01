Oi mate! Bloody hell, these British Biscuits from Host Cannabis are a right treat! With a mix of Or*oz and London Pound Mints, these gummies are like a cheeky blend of Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler flavors that'll have you chuffed. They come in a tin, so you can easily take them on the go and share with your mates. These gummies are perfect for a nite-time sesh when you want to relax and unwind without feeling knackered. The terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene gives these gummies a unique flavor that's both earthy and citrusy. With a THC percentage of 74.48% and CBG of 1.70%, these gummies offer a head-high that'll have you feeling brilliant. So grab a tin of British Biscuits and get ready for a jolly good time! It's like having a tea party in your mouth, but with a little extra kick!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.