Oi mate! Bloody hell, these British Biscuits from Host Cannabis are a right treat! With a mix of Or*oz and London Pound Mints, these gummies are like a cheeky blend of Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler flavors that'll have you chuffed. They come in a tin, so you can easily take them on the go and share with your mates. These gummies are perfect for a nite-time sesh when you want to relax and unwind without feeling knackered. The terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene gives these gummies a unique flavor that's both earthy and citrusy. With a THC percentage of 74.48% and CBG of 1.70%, these gummies offer a head-high that'll have you feeling brilliant. So grab a tin of British Biscuits and get ready for a jolly good time! It's like having a tea party in your mouth, but with a little extra kick!

Show more