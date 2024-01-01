Buckle up, brainiacs! Big Heads Little Necks' Cake Crasher batch is here to turbo-charge your thinking cap. Delivering a cerebral high more thrilling than a monster truck doing donuts, this batch comes loaded with a THC percentage of 72.89% and a terpene profile packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. Cake Crasher is the mental monster truck you need to bulldoze through your day with focus and creativity. With an added punch of Blueberry and Dragon Fruit flavor, this batch is as tasty as it is potent. So, start your mental engines and get ready to demolish your to-do list with this brain-boosting batch of gummies!

