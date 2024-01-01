Buckle up, brainiacs! Big Heads Little Necks' Cake Crasher batch is here to turbo-charge your thinking cap. Delivering a cerebral high more thrilling than a monster truck doing donuts, this batch comes loaded with a THC percentage of 72.89% and a terpene profile packed with Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. Cake Crasher is the mental monster truck you need to bulldoze through your day with focus and creativity. With an added punch of Blueberry and Dragon Fruit flavor, this batch is as tasty as it is potent. So, start your mental engines and get ready to demolish your to-do list with this brain-boosting batch of gummies!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.