Experience the perfect balance of relaxation and productivity with Host Cannabis' Canada Balsam gummies. This batch, created from a mix of Root Beer Slushie and GG #4 strains, offers a body-like high that will keep you going throughout the day. With a terpene percentage of 4.00%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, Canada Balsam delivers pain relief and a sense of calm. The THC percentage of 72.62% and CBG percentage of 2.38% contribute to the overall effects, enhancing the potential for relaxation and focus. Whether you're hitting the gym or need a boost at work, Canada Balsam is your go-to companion. So grab a tin and let these gummies guide you through a day of productivity and tranquility.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.