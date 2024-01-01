Experience the perfect balance of relaxation and productivity with Host Cannabis' Canada Balsam gummies. This batch, created from a mix of Root Beer Slushie and GG #4 strains, offers a body-like high that will keep you going throughout the day. With a terpene percentage of 4.00%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, Canada Balsam delivers pain relief and a sense of calm. The THC percentage of 72.62% and CBG percentage of 2.38% contribute to the overall effects, enhancing the potential for relaxation and focus. Whether you're hitting the gym or need a boost at work, Canada Balsam is your go-to companion. So grab a tin and let these gummies guide you through a day of productivity and tranquility.

