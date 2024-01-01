Captain Junky and the Junkyard Kids are back with a bang in the form of Cap Junky gummies from Host Cannabis. These gummies, available in Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch flavors, are the perfect fuel for an evening of adventure and creativity. With a terpene percentage of 6.83%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a head-high experience that will ignite your imagination. The THC content of 73.69% and CBG content of 2.86% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience. So grab a tin of Cap Junky gummies and join Captain Junky and the Junkyard Kids on their thrilling escapades!

