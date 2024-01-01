Cap Junky [Batch #1804] Bottle Rocket Berry & Fruit Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Attention all space enthusiasts! The Captain himself is here to take you on a cosmic journey with his Cap Junky gummies from Host Cannabis. With flavors like Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, these gummies are a taste explosion that will send your taste buds soaring through the galaxy. But it's not just about the flavors - the THC content of 71.19% will launch you into a mind-bending head-high that's perfect for exploring the outer reaches of your imagination. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, add a touch of cosmic flavor to the mix. So grab your tin of Cap Junky gummies and get ready for a trip to the stars that's truly out of this world!

About this strain

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
