Attention all space enthusiasts! The Captain himself is here to take you on a cosmic journey with his Cap Junky gummies from Host Cannabis. With flavors like Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, these gummies are a taste explosion that will send your taste buds soaring through the galaxy. But it's not just about the flavors - the THC content of 71.19% will launch you into a mind-bending head-high that's perfect for exploring the outer reaches of your imagination. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, add a touch of cosmic flavor to the mix. So grab your tin of Cap Junky gummies and get ready for a trip to the stars that's truly out of this world!

