Who needs a rocket when you’ve got Celestial Cookiez by Soiku Bano? These gummies are like a first-class ticket to the cosmos, ready to take you on a grandiose, daytime spacewalk. Combined with THC and CBG percentages of 71.14% and 1.80% respectively, these gummies provide a body-like high that will keep you going throughout the day. With flavors like Mimosa and Pineapple Cooler, they're more refreshing than a space shuttle's AC! So, buckle up, grab a tin of Celestial Cookiez and let the stars be your roadmap to a thrilling day of adventure and relaxation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.