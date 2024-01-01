Who needs a rocket when you’ve got Celestial Cookiez by Soiku Bano? These gummies are like a first-class ticket to the cosmos, ready to take you on a grandiose, daytime spacewalk. Combined with THC and CBG percentages of 71.14% and 1.80% respectively, these gummies provide a body-like high that will keep you going throughout the day. With flavors like Mimosa and Pineapple Cooler, they're more refreshing than a space shuttle's AC! So, buckle up, grab a tin of Celestial Cookiez and let the stars be your roadmap to a thrilling day of adventure and relaxation.

Show more