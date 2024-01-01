Ready to get your day poppin'? Strap in for a wild ride with Single Source's Champagne Bubbles liquid gummies. This daytime special, jam-packed with a potent cocktail of Poon Tang Pie and Rez Sour Diesel strains, gives a body-type high that's like having a personal wing-man in your bloodstream. With a 7.00% terpene concoction that includes Caryophyllene, Limonene and Linalool, these liquid gummies are like a joyride for your taste buds. Plus, with THC at 75.29% and CBG at 1.89%, you'll be riding high on a wave of euphoria that'll have you feeling like the king of the world!

