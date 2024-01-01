Ready to get your day poppin'? Strap in for a wild ride with Single Source's Champagne Bubbles liquid gummies. This daytime special, jam-packed with a potent cocktail of Poon Tang Pie and Rez Sour Diesel strains, gives a body-type high that's like having a personal wing-man in your bloodstream. With a 7.00% terpene concoction that includes Caryophyllene, Limonene and Linalool, these liquid gummies are like a joyride for your taste buds. Plus, with THC at 75.29% and CBG at 1.89%, you'll be riding high on a wave of euphoria that'll have you feeling like the king of the world!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.