Get ready to pop the cork and celebrate with Antero Sciences' Champagne Cake gummies! This batch, a cross of Le'moon Cake x The Fizz, is a fizzy explosion of flavors, with hints of Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler, that will have you feeling like you're sipping on a glass of bubbly. These gummies are the life of the party, providing a head-high that keeps you engaged and creative without making you feel sleepy and unmotivated. With a terpene percentage of 4.71%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a refreshing and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling like you're floating on air. So, grab a tin of Champagne Cake gummies and let the celebrations begin! Just remember, these gummies are for eating, not for popping like champagne bottles!

