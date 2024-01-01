Get ready to pop the cork and celebrate with Antero Sciences' Champagne Cake gummies! This batch, a cross of Le'moon Cake x The Fizz, is a fizzy explosion of flavors, with hints of Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler, that will have you feeling like you're sipping on a glass of bubbly. These gummies are the life of the party, providing a head-high that keeps you engaged and creative without making you feel sleepy and unmotivated. With a terpene percentage of 4.71%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a refreshing and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling like you're floating on air. So, grab a tin of Champagne Cake gummies and let the celebrations begin! Just remember, these gummies are for eating, not for popping like champagne bottles!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.