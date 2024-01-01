Get ready to pop the champagne and celebrate because Boulder Built brings you Champagne Showers! This batch is like winning the 'ship, giving you that exhilarating sense of accomplishment and success. With its bubbly personality and flavors of Sangria and Starfruit, Champagne Showers will have you feeling like the life of the party. These gummies are the perfect way to add some sparkle to your day. The terpene blend of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool creates a fizzy and effervescent experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and uplifted. With a THC content of 68.94% and CBG at 2.04%, this batch is a winning combination. So raise your glass and toast to the championship feeling with Champagne Showers from Boulder Built!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.