Get ready to pop the champagne and celebrate because Boulder Built brings you Champagne Showers! This batch is like winning the 'ship, giving you that exhilarating sense of accomplishment and success. With its bubbly personality and flavors of Sangria and Starfruit, Champagne Showers will have you feeling like the life of the party. These gummies are the perfect way to add some sparkle to your day. The terpene blend of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool creates a fizzy and effervescent experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and uplifted. With a THC content of 68.94% and CBG at 2.04%, this batch is a winning combination. So raise your glass and toast to the championship feeling with Champagne Showers from Boulder Built!

