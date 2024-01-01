Cheese Wiz [Batch #1811] Papaya & White Grape Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Feeling adventurous tonight? Say hello to Cheese Wiz gummies from High Country Healing. Think of them as the cheese to your cracker, the Batman to your Robin, the Netflix to your chill. With a whopping THC percentage of 72.55% and a dab of CBG at 3.11%, your mind will get a first-class ticket to a dreamy dimension. The terpene profile, led by Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Myrcene at 4.94%, will make you feel like a connoisseur. So grab a tin of Cheese Wiz gummies, invite your friends over, and let the evening unfold. Just remember, it's not about the destination, it's about the journey!

Cheese Wiz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Queso Perro and Oz Kush BX 1. Cheese Wiz is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cheese Wiz effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cheese Wiz when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Bountiful Farms, Cheese Wiz features flavors like cheese, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cheese Wiz typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. Cheese Wiz buds are dense and frosty, with shades of green, yellow, and orange. This strain is a smooth and potent smoke that produces a strong and relaxing experience that can melt away stress and pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheese Wiz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
