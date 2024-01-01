Ready to channel your inner cheetah? Soiku Bano's Cheetah Piss batch will have you sprinting through your day with a body-like high that keeps you energized and focused. With a THC percentage of 73.09%, this batch is like a turbo boost for your mind and body. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, give it a flavor profile that's as smooth as a cheetah's stride. These Guava and Mimosa gummies will have you feeling like you're running at top speed, leaving your worries in the dust. So grab a tin of Cheetah Piss gummies and get ready to wiz through your day like a true cheetah!

