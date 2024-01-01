Cheetah Piss [Batch #1722] Guava & Mimosa Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Ready to channel your inner cheetah? Soiku Bano's Cheetah Piss batch will have you sprinting through your day with a body-like high that keeps you energized and focused. With a THC percentage of 73.09%, this batch is like a turbo boost for your mind and body. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, give it a flavor profile that's as smooth as a cheetah's stride. These Guava and Mimosa gummies will have you feeling like you're running at top speed, leaving your worries in the dust. So grab a tin of Cheetah Piss gummies and get ready to wiz through your day like a true cheetah!

A trifecta of quality strains from Growing Passion and Cookies Fam, Cheetah Piss crosses Lemonnade, Gelato 42, and London Poundcake 97. While the name is an homage to famous old school strain Cat Piss, there isn’t much in common when it comes to the highs. As far as its terpene profile, Cheetah Piss is funky just like Cat Piss, reminding consumers of those strains with weird, uncommon qualities.

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
