The Chem Dawg liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Summit is a powerhouse of potential. Created from a mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush, this batch is designed to give you a body-like high that's perfect for daytime use. The terpene percentage of 7.83%, with dominant terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, adds a flavorful and aromatic experience to your journey. With THC levels at 72.73%, this batch offers a potent punch that can provide potential pain relief and a boost of energy. The CBG percentage of 3.67% adds to the potential effects, enhancing the overall experience. So whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, this Chem Dawg liquid gummies simple syrup batch is the perfect companion to help you power through your day.

Show more