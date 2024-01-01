The Chem Dawg liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Summit is a powerhouse of potential. Created from a mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush, this batch is designed to give you a body-like high that's perfect for daytime use. The terpene percentage of 7.83%, with dominant terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, adds a flavorful and aromatic experience to your journey. With THC levels at 72.73%, this batch offers a potent punch that can provide potential pain relief and a boost of energy. The CBG percentage of 3.67% adds to the potential effects, enhancing the overall experience. So whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, this Chem Dawg liquid gummies simple syrup batch is the perfect companion to help you power through your day.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.