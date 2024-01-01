Ever wished for superpowers to tackle your daily chores? We've got you covered with Summit's Chem Dawg liquid gummies simple syrup batch! Crafted from a combo of Sour Diesel and OG Kush, this potion is your magic elixir for a daytime body high. It's loaded with terpenes like Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and 70.73% THC—enough to knock out any pain. So, put on your invisible cape, grab your Chem Dawg gummies, and soar through the day! But remember, don't turn green like the Hulk!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.