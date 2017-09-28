Get ready to experience the classic, chemmy goodness of our batch Chemdawg from Summit. This hybrid strain, a mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush, is like a time machine straight back to the early 1990s. With its potent effects and high THC content of 72.26%, this batch is perfect for a daytime body high. It's the ideal companion for your workout or hike, providing potential pain relief while still allowing you to function at work. So grab a tin, pop a gummy, and let the chemical magic of Chemdawg take you on a journey through the classics. Just remember, this Chemdawg is not to be confused with a certain four-legged friend. It may not bark, but it sure does have a bite!

Show more