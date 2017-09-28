Prepare to be completely immobilized by the insane high that Bonsai Cultivation's Chemdawg batch delivers. This strain is a potent mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush, resulting in a high so intense it'll feel like you've been hit with a tranquilizer dart. Like a superhero meeting his kryptonite, this batch will have you down for the count, speechless and motionless. But don't panic, this is just part of the ride. With a THC percentage of 72.31% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is sure to provide a powerful and relaxing experience. This batch is the dream ticket for those craving a deep relaxation and sedation. So take a seat, chill out, and let the intense high of Chemdawg take control.

