Chemdawg [Batch #1837] Guava & Passion Fruit Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Prepare to be completely immobilized by the insane high that Bonsai Cultivation's Chemdawg batch delivers. This strain is a potent mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush, resulting in a high so intense it'll feel like you've been hit with a tranquilizer dart. Like a superhero meeting his kryptonite, this batch will have you down for the count, speechless and motionless. But don't panic, this is just part of the ride. With a THC percentage of 72.31% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is sure to provide a powerful and relaxing experience. This batch is the dream ticket for those craving a deep relaxation and sedation. So take a seat, chill out, and let the intense high of Chemdawg take control.

Chemdawg, officially named "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown and spread by the breeder Chemdog since 1991. In a Leafly interview, Chemdog relates how Chemdog came from what was thought to be Northern California bag seed, via a Colorado Grateful Dead concert. Chem 91, Chem 4, and Chem Sis are all variations on Chemdog. The original name Chemdog came from two names for the same bud "Chem" and "Dog bud." Chemdog evolved into the variation 'Chemdawg' over time and distance as other growers and breeders propagated it, with the latter name becoming more dominant. Leafly customers tell us Chemdawg effects include feeling euphoric, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chemdawg when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Chemdog is a staple strain in cannabis and may be a source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling. 

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
