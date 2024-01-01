Prepare to voyage beyond the realm of the ordinary with Chemeleon, the brain-bending liquid gummies simple syrup batch by Summit. Crafted from Chemdawg and Melon Juice strains, this brew is a dream for those seeking a cerebral high that won't leave you floored. With a THC content of 72.91% and CBG at 2.62%, be ready for a trip into the depths of your creative psyche. The terpene profile boasts Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adding a zesty, earthy, and citrusy kick to the mix. So, call up a buddy, kick-start your creativity, and let Chemeleon whisk you away to a universe of boundless imagination.

Show more