Prepare to voyage beyond the realm of the ordinary with Chemeleon, the brain-bending liquid gummies simple syrup batch by Summit. Crafted from Chemdawg and Melon Juice strains, this brew is a dream for those seeking a cerebral high that won't leave you floored. With a THC content of 72.91% and CBG at 2.62%, be ready for a trip into the depths of your creative psyche. The terpene profile boasts Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adding a zesty, earthy, and citrusy kick to the mix. So, call up a buddy, kick-start your creativity, and let Chemeleon whisk you away to a universe of boundless imagination.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.