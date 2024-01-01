Get ready to tune into the brainwave rave with the Chemmy Jones liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Soiku Bano. It's like your mind's been given VIP backstage passes to the creativity concert, with a THC percentage of 71.58% that's set to crank up the volume. The terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 5.99%, adds a beat drop of flavors that's as surprising as a plot twist in a thriller movie. Put your mental dancing shoes on and prepare to bust some creative moves!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.