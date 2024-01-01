Cherry Bang Bang - Not just a catchy jingle but the name of our latest Rancho Relaxo gummies. Made from a tantalizing mix of Cherry Cosmo and Red R*ntz strains, these gummies will have you humming 'Cherry Cherry Bang Bang, we love you...', while you dance around your living room. Packing a terpene punch of 4.86%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies may help take the edge off your aches and pains while giving you a body-like high. With a THC percentage of 72.26% and CBG of 4.05%, these gummies could be your best workout buddy or your secret weapon for being the most chill person in your Zoom meeting. So strap in, folks, because Cherry Bang Bang gummies are about to take you on a wild ride!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.