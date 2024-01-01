Channel your inner Cyclops with iion Cannabis' Cherry Chimera gummies. These gummies are a mythical fusion of flavors, cherry meets chimera, or in this case, a dash of Blueberry and Lux Cherry. With a 2.86% terpene profile, these gummies are about to wage a Trojan War on your taste buds. But fear not, with a THC level of 74.17%, these gummies won't turn you into Medusa, but they'll sure make you relaxed and care-free. So, grab a tin of Cherry Chimera gummies, kick up your hooves, and enjoy the mythical journey.

