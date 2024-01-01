Channel your inner Cyclops with iion Cannabis' Cherry Chimera gummies. These gummies are a mythical fusion of flavors, cherry meets chimera, or in this case, a dash of Blueberry and Lux Cherry. With a 2.86% terpene profile, these gummies are about to wage a Trojan War on your taste buds. But fear not, with a THC level of 74.17%, these gummies won't turn you into Medusa, but they'll sure make you relaxed and care-free. So, grab a tin of Cherry Chimera gummies, kick up your hooves, and enjoy the mythical journey.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.