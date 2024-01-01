Prepare to be bamboozled with Soiku Bano's Cherry Pie Zlush gummies. This batch is the true embodiment of a cherry pie, minus the sticky fingers. Infused with the flavors of Blue Ice and Lux Cherry, these gummies are a tastebud disco. With a terpene percentage of 6.96%, including the triumphant trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are a flavor fiesta that'll get your spirits soaring. The THC content of 74.22% and CBG content of 5.95% make this batch the ideal buddy for a brainy, night-time escapade of video gaming or music making. So grab a tin of Cherry Pie Zlush, round up your buddies, and let the creativity volcano erupt as you dive into deep convos and a bouquet of fun activities. It's like a cherry on top of your evening sundae!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.