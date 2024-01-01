Prepare to be bamboozled with Soiku Bano's Cherry Pie Zlush gummies. This batch is the true embodiment of a cherry pie, minus the sticky fingers. Infused with the flavors of Blue Ice and Lux Cherry, these gummies are a tastebud disco. With a terpene percentage of 6.96%, including the triumphant trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are a flavor fiesta that'll get your spirits soaring. The THC content of 74.22% and CBG content of 5.95% make this batch the ideal buddy for a brainy, night-time escapade of video gaming or music making. So grab a tin of Cherry Pie Zlush, round up your buddies, and let the creativity volcano erupt as you dive into deep convos and a bouquet of fun activities. It's like a cherry on top of your evening sundae!

