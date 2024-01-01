Get ready to have a slimetastic experience with Host Cannabis' Cherry Slimeade batch! These gummies, with flavors of Lux Cherry and Sour Raz, will transport you back to the days of playing with gooey, stretchy slime. But this time, the slime comes with a twist – a potent high that will leave you feeling uber relaxed and uplifted. With a terpene percentage of 3.48%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Terpinolene, this batch offers pain relief and a soothing experience. The THC level of 70.34% ensures a mind-bending journey, while the CBG level of 2.18% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of Cherry Slimeade gummies and get ready to indulge in a nostalgic treat, but with a grown-up twist!

Show more