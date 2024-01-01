Get ready to have a slimetastic experience with Host Cannabis' Cherry Slimeade batch! These gummies, with flavors of Lux Cherry and Sour Raz, will transport you back to the days of playing with gooey, stretchy slime. But this time, the slime comes with a twist – a potent high that will leave you feeling uber relaxed and uplifted. With a terpene percentage of 3.48%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Terpinolene, this batch offers pain relief and a soothing experience. The THC level of 70.34% ensures a mind-bending journey, while the CBG level of 2.18% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of Cherry Slimeade gummies and get ready to indulge in a nostalgic treat, but with a grown-up twist!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.