This ain't your grandma's chocolate milk. High Country Healing's Choccy Milk batch is like a superhero version of the classic drink. With Krandy Milk and Dirty Taxi strains, it's like chocolate milk on steroids. The Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene terpene profile adds a dash of mystery, making it more exciting than your favorite comic book. And with a THC content of 72.34% and CBG content of 3.55%, it's a powerful ally for pain relief and relaxation. Perfect for that post-gym recovery or those days when adulting is just too hard. So go on, 'pour' yourself a glass of this Choccy Milk and let it save the day.

