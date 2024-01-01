This ain't your grandma's chocolate milk. High Country Healing's Choccy Milk batch is like a superhero version of the classic drink. With Krandy Milk and Dirty Taxi strains, it's like chocolate milk on steroids. The Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene terpene profile adds a dash of mystery, making it more exciting than your favorite comic book. And with a THC content of 72.34% and CBG content of 3.55%, it's a powerful ally for pain relief and relaxation. Perfect for that post-gym recovery or those days when adulting is just too hard. So go on, 'pour' yourself a glass of this Choccy Milk and let it save the day.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.