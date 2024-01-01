Prepare to have your brain cells do a backflip! Chocolate Oranges #25 from 710 Labs is not for the faint-hearted. It's like riding a mental rollercoaster — a real thrill for those philosophical folks and artsy spirits. With a THC level of 76.64%, it gives you a cerebral high that keeps you hooked and sharp. The terpene profile is a tasty blend of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene at 4.91%, which makes it irresistibly unique. Grab a bottle of this liquid gummies simple syrup, and prepare for a wild ride. Perfect for those late-night debates and art sessions. Jump on this mind-twisting ride before it's too late!

Show more