Prepare to have your brain cells do a backflip! Chocolate Oranges #25 from 710 Labs is not for the faint-hearted. It's like riding a mental rollercoaster — a real thrill for those philosophical folks and artsy spirits. With a THC level of 76.64%, it gives you a cerebral high that keeps you hooked and sharp. The terpene profile is a tasty blend of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene at 4.91%, which makes it irresistibly unique. Grab a bottle of this liquid gummies simple syrup, and prepare for a wild ride. Perfect for those late-night debates and art sessions. Jump on this mind-twisting ride before it's too late!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.