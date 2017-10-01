Chocolope [Batch #1803] Honeydew & Tangerine Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
Get ready to enter the realm of fantasy with Bonsai Cultivation's Chocolope batch. These scrumptious gummies have the power to teleport you to the Hazy Forest, where Chocolate Antelopes frolic in glee. With a THC percentage of 68.42% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, this batch is ideal for those seeking a cerebral high. Get ready for a joyride through the clouds as you munch on these Honeydew and Tangerine flavored goodies. Whether you're composing a symphony or embarking on a mountaineering adventure, Chocolope will make your day more exciting and whimsical. Be prepared to feel as playful as those Chocolate Antelopes and let your imagination run wild!

Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
