Get ready to enter the realm of fantasy with Bonsai Cultivation's Chocolope batch. These scrumptious gummies have the power to teleport you to the Hazy Forest, where Chocolate Antelopes frolic in glee. With a THC percentage of 68.42% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, this batch is ideal for those seeking a cerebral high. Get ready for a joyride through the clouds as you munch on these Honeydew and Tangerine flavored goodies. Whether you're composing a symphony or embarking on a mountaineering adventure, Chocolope will make your day more exciting and whimsical. Be prepared to feel as playful as those Chocolate Antelopes and let your imagination run wild!

