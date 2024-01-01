Get ready to take a trip down Citrus Drip lane with The Trichome Collective's liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch is a refreshing and tangy delight for your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 4.29% and a THC level of 74.8%, this batch is sure to provide a euphoric and uplifting experience. Whether you're sipping on a mocktail or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, Citrus Drip will transport you to a sunny citrus grove, leaving you feeling energized and ready to conquer the day. So go ahead, indulge in this zesty concoction and let the flavors of Lemon Drip awaken your senses.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.