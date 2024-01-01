Get ready to take a trip down Citrus Drip lane with The Trichome Collective's liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This batch is a refreshing and tangy delight for your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 4.29% and a THC level of 74.8%, this batch is sure to provide a euphoric and uplifting experience. Whether you're sipping on a mocktail or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, Citrus Drip will transport you to a sunny citrus grove, leaving you feeling energized and ready to conquer the day. So go ahead, indulge in this zesty concoction and let the flavors of Lemon Drip awaken your senses.

