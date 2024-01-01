Step into a world of refreshing citrus and invigorating mint with our Citrus Mint gummies from Summit. These tantalizing treats will transport you to a tropical paradise, where the flavors of Honeydew and Mimosa dance on your taste buds. With a fruit-filled and massive terpene percentage of 6.96%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is sure to deliver a burst of flavor and a delightful, energetic experience. The THC content of 70.68% and CBG content of 7.06% combine to create a potent and uplifting effect. So go ahead, indulge in the citrusy goodness of our Citrus Mint gummies and let your taste buds take a vacation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.