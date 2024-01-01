Step into a world of refreshing citrus and invigorating mint with our Citrus Mint gummies from Summit. These tantalizing treats will transport you to a tropical paradise, where the flavors of Honeydew and Mimosa dance on your taste buds. With a fruit-filled and massive terpene percentage of 6.96%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is sure to deliver a burst of flavor and a delightful, energetic experience. The THC content of 70.68% and CBG content of 7.06% combine to create a potent and uplifting effect. So go ahead, indulge in the citrusy goodness of our Citrus Mint gummies and let your taste buds take a vacation.

