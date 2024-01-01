Get ready to book a trip to flavor town with the Citrus Pie liquid gummies simple syrup batch! This batch, created from a mix of the strains Super Boof and Cherry Pie Zlush, is the perfect sidekick for your workout or hike, providing a boost of energy and potential pain relief. With a terpene percentage of 5.98%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch brings a citrusy and floral flavor profile to the table. And with THC levels at 76.72% and CBG at 4.91%, it's a potent combination that will have you feeling like you can conquer the world!

