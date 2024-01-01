Get ready to book a trip to flavor town with the Citrus Pie liquid gummies simple syrup batch! This batch, created from a mix of the strains Super Boof and Cherry Pie Zlush, is the perfect sidekick for your workout or hike, providing a boost of energy and potential pain relief. With a terpene percentage of 5.98%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch brings a citrusy and floral flavor profile to the table. And with THC levels at 76.72% and CBG at 4.91%, it's a potent combination that will have you feeling like you can conquer the world!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.