Escape the ordinary and embark on a thrilling adventure with Clean Escape gummies from High Country Healing's Smooth Getaway batch. These Dragon Fruit and Sour Apple flavored gummies are like the perfect disguise, masking your worries and transporting you to a state of bliss. With a terpene percentage of 5.91, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer potential pain relief and relaxation, making them the ultimate getaway vehicle for your body. The THC level of 73.57% ensures a smooth ride, while the CBG level of 1.52% adds an extra touch of euphoria. So grab a tin of Clean Escape gummies and prepare for an exhilarating escape from the mundane.

