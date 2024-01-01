Escape the ordinary and embark on a thrilling adventure with Clean Escape gummies from High Country Healing's Smooth Getaway batch. These Dragon Fruit and Sour Apple flavored gummies are like the perfect disguise, masking your worries and transporting you to a state of bliss. With a terpene percentage of 5.91, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer potential pain relief and relaxation, making them the ultimate getaway vehicle for your body. The THC level of 73.57% ensures a smooth ride, while the CBG level of 1.52% adds an extra touch of euphoria. So grab a tin of Clean Escape gummies and prepare for an exhilarating escape from the mundane.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.