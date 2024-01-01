Step into a world of citrusy bliss with Bubba's Kush's Clementine Cream Cake gummies. These little bites of heaven will transport you to a sunny day, with the tangy flavors of oranges and the creamy richness of butter dancing on your taste buds. Just like a citrus butter cake, this batch is perfect for a daytime adventure, providing a cerebral, mind-high that will keep you engaged and ready for anything. With a terpene percentage of 4.98%, including top notes of Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, these gummies are packed with citrusy power. And with a THC percentage of 74.31% and CBG at 2.03%, this batch is sure to deliver a powerful punch. So grab a tin of Clementine Cream Cake gummies and let the flavors take you on a whimsical journey through a citrus wonderland.

