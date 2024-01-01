Step into a world of citrusy bliss with Bubba's Kush's Clementine Cream Cake gummies. These little bites of heaven will transport you to a sunny day, with the tangy flavors of oranges and the creamy richness of butter dancing on your taste buds. Just like a citrus butter cake, this batch is perfect for a daytime adventure, providing a cerebral, mind-high that will keep you engaged and ready for anything. With a terpene percentage of 4.98%, including top notes of Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Humulene, these gummies are packed with citrusy power. And with a THC percentage of 74.31% and CBG at 2.03%, this batch is sure to deliver a powerful punch. So grab a tin of Clementine Cream Cake gummies and let the flavors take you on a whimsical journey through a citrus wonderland.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.