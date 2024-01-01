All hands on deck, flavor pirates! High Country Healing's Cold Brew batch is your treasure map to the island of taste. This blend of MAC V2 and Cold Fusion strains offers a smooth, fruity taste, as refreshing as a sea breeze. With a terpene percentage of 3.15%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies taste like stolen gold. And with THC levels at 74.94% and CBG at 3.09%, you'll feel as high as a crow's nest. So, grab your tin of Cold Brew gummies, hoist the Jolly Roger and set sail for flavor!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.