Get ready to dash through the snow with Comet's Chronic from Native Roots. With a THC level of 69.47%, this batch is like a sleigh ride through the clouds. Its 4.94% terpene blend of Bisabolol, Myrcene, and Pinene, will make you feel as cozy as a reindeer in a onesie. The flavors of Dragon Fruit and Fruit Punch and a CBG percentage of 3.38%, will tickle your taste buds and leave you feeling the holiday spirit, just like a sip of eggnog on a chilly winter morning. Whether you're pumping out the presents on Christmas Eve or braving the snowy mountain air, Comet's Chronic will keep you flying high. Grab a tin and let's get Rudolph to light the way.

