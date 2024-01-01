Get ready to dash through the snow with Comet's Chronic from Native Roots. With a THC level of 69.47%, this batch is like a sleigh ride through the clouds. Its 4.94% terpene blend of Bisabolol, Myrcene, and Pinene, will make you feel as cozy as a reindeer in a onesie. The flavors of Dragon Fruit and Fruit Punch and a CBG percentage of 3.38%, will tickle your taste buds and leave you feeling the holiday spirit, just like a sip of eggnog on a chilly winter morning. Whether you're pumping out the presents on Christmas Eve or braving the snowy mountain air, Comet's Chronic will keep you flying high. Grab a tin and let's get Rudolph to light the way.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.