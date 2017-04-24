Brace yourself for the ultimate chill and creative trip with Rocky Mountain High's batch of Cookie Breath gummies. With a THC content that would make a Jackalope jump (71.55%) and top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a head-high that will leave you feeling like you've just discovered a new planet. Perfect for winding down in the evening, these gummies won't send you to dreamland, allowing you to enjoy a cozy evening with friends or family, laughing the night away to your favorite movie. So grab a tin of Cookie Breath gummies, let the terpenes and cannabinoids do their magic, and let your imagination take flight!

