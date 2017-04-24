Cookie Breath [Batch #1754] Sangria & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 13%CBD —
Brace yourself for the ultimate chill and creative trip with Rocky Mountain High's batch of Cookie Breath gummies. With a THC content that would make a Jackalope jump (71.55%) and top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a head-high that will leave you feeling like you've just discovered a new planet. Perfect for winding down in the evening, these gummies won't send you to dreamland, allowing you to enjoy a cozy evening with friends or family, laughing the night away to your favorite movie. So grab a tin of Cookie Breath gummies, let the terpenes and cannabinoids do their magic, and let your imagination take flight!

Shaman Stinky Steve is at it again! Stinky Steve bred together Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Forum Cut GSC, and OG Kush Breath 2.0 to create this unique purple phenotype. Cookie Breath emits the earthy, doughy aroma Cookies is known for, intermixed with notes of grape and wine. The dark nugs are coated with glittering purple trichomes said to produce purple-tinted rosin and hash. It hits with a one-two punch to the mind and body, leaving a stimulating sizzle between the ears while the body ebbs between fits of the munchies and sedative bliss. Enjoy Cookie Breath in moderation as this strain has been known to push 13% THC.  

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
