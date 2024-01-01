Embark on a mind-altering journey with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch, Cookie Chemystery. This fusion of (Forum Cookies x UK Cheese) + (Chem x Mystery) is like a psychedelic trip in a tin. With a terpene percentage of 5.58%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a unique blend that will have you feeling peaceful and at ease. The THC level of 75.94% and CBG level of 2.94% contribute to a relaxing and euphoric experience, while the terpenes provide a hint of mystery and intrigue. So grab a tin of Cookie Chemystery and let the terpenes and cannabinoids take you on a journey of relaxation, euphoria, and a touch of the unknown.

