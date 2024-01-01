Embark on a mind-altering journey with Malek's Premium Cannabis batch, Cookie Chemystery. This fusion of (Forum Cookies x UK Cheese) + (Chem x Mystery) is like a psychedelic trip in a tin. With a terpene percentage of 5.58%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a unique blend that will have you feeling peaceful and at ease. The THC level of 75.94% and CBG level of 2.94% contribute to a relaxing and euphoric experience, while the terpenes provide a hint of mystery and intrigue. So grab a tin of Cookie Chemystery and let the terpenes and cannabinoids take you on a journey of relaxation, euphoria, and a touch of the unknown.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.