Fasten your seatbelts, folks! Malek's Premium Cannabis presents their batch of liquid gummies simple syrup, Cookies 'n' Cheese. This concoction is a dream-come-true for the intellectual crowd looking for a mental high sans the lethargy. The terpene profile boasting 6.53% of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene guarantees a burst of creativity. A THC percentage of 73.98% promises a powerful jolt, while a CBG percentage of 4.75% adds a unique twist. So, grab a glass, pour in some liquid gummies, and prepare for a journey into the labyrinth of your mind.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.