Get set to skyrocket to the moon with Malek's Premium Cannabis' Cookies N' Cheese liquid gummies. Picture this batch as a bottle brimming with adventure and a splash of creativity. Thanks to a 5.44% terpene blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these liquid gummies will send your mind on a cerebral journey of epic proportions. And with a THC level of 77.53%, you'll feel like you're smack in the middle of a thrilling action film. Grab a bottle of Cookies N' Cheese and unleash your inner superhero!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.