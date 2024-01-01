Indulge in the delightful flavors of Malek's Premium Cannabis batch of Cookies 'n' Cream Milkshake liquid gummies simple syrup. This mind-bending concoction, created from a mix of the strains Red Smoothie and Cookies N Cheese, offers a unique flavor profile that will leave you craving for more. With a terpene percentage of 7.61%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is perfect for those looking for a head-high experience without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. The THC content of 75.45% and CBG content of 2.32% ensure a potent and uplifting experience, perfect for deep thinkers and creative individuals. So grab a glass, pour yourself a dose of this liquid gummies simple syrup, and let the flavors of Cookies 'n' Cream Milkshake take you on a journey of pure bliss.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.