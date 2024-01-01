Indulge in the delightful flavors of Malek's Premium Cannabis batch of Cookies 'n' Cream Milkshake liquid gummies simple syrup. This mind-bending concoction, created from a mix of the strains Red Smoothie and Cookies N Cheese, offers a unique flavor profile that will leave you craving for more. With a terpene percentage of 7.61%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is perfect for those looking for a head-high experience without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. The THC content of 75.45% and CBG content of 2.32% ensure a potent and uplifting experience, perfect for deep thinkers and creative individuals. So grab a glass, pour yourself a dose of this liquid gummies simple syrup, and let the flavors of Cookies 'n' Cream Milkshake take you on a journey of pure bliss.

Show more