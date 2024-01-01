Lazercat's Cosmic R*ntz is here to beam you up to the next level of creativity. This stellar mix of Greasy Runtz and Cosmic Tune is more refreshing than a spacewalk and hits harder than a meteorite. With a terpene profile of 7.46%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, you'll be floating in a cloud of inspiration without crashing down. Perfect for those nights when you want to solve the universe's mysteries with friends. Crack open a tin of these otherworldly treats, and you'll feel like the first astronaut to land on Mars.

Show more