Get ready to blast off into a cosmic adventure with Cosmic R*ntz liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Lazercat. This mind-bending concoction is a mix of Greasy R*ntz and Cosmic Tune strains, resulting in a head-high experience perfect for the evenings. With a terpene percentage of 7.17%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a tantalizing aroma that will transport you to another dimension. The THC level of 78.21% ensures a potent and uplifting experience, while the CBG level of 2.00% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab your friends, embrace your inner deep thinker, and let Cosmic R*ntz take you on a journey through the cosmos.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.