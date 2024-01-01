Get ready to blast off into a cosmic adventure with Cosmic R*ntz liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Lazercat. This mind-bending concoction is a mix of Greasy R*ntz and Cosmic Tune strains, resulting in a head-high experience perfect for the evenings. With a terpene percentage of 7.17%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a tantalizing aroma that will transport you to another dimension. The THC level of 78.21% ensures a potent and uplifting experience, while the CBG level of 2.00% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab your friends, embrace your inner deep thinker, and let Cosmic R*ntz take you on a journey through the cosmos.

