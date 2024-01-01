Soiku Bano’s Couch Lock batch is designed for those moments when you need to hit the pause button on life and sink into a deep state of relaxation. With 72.35% THC and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene (8.34% total), this batch is perfect for unwinding after a long day. Whether you’re looking to relax your body or calm your mind, these gummies have you covered. The Blueberry and Passion Fruit flavors make the experience all the more enjoyable, like a sweet escape from the hustle and bustle. Grab your tin, pop a gummy, and let the stress melt away as you settle into ultimate relaxation.

