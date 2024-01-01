Couch Lock [Batch #2072] Blueberry & Passion Fruit Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Soiku Bano’s Couch Lock batch is designed for those moments when you need to hit the pause button on life and sink into a deep state of relaxation. With 72.35% THC and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene (8.34% total), this batch is perfect for unwinding after a long day. Whether you’re looking to relax your body or calm your mind, these gummies have you covered. The Blueberry and Passion Fruit flavors make the experience all the more enjoyable, like a sweet escape from the hustle and bustle. Grab your tin, pop a gummy, and let the stress melt away as you settle into ultimate relaxation.

About this strain

Couch Lock is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Northern Lights and Afghani. This strain is 15% sativa and 85% indica. Couch Lock is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Couch Lock typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Couch Lock’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Couch Lock, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
