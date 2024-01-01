Prepare to have your taste buds blown away by Cran Z gummies from In House Melts. These little powerhouses come in two mind-blowing flavors: Bottle Rocket Berry and Tropical Punch. With a terpene percentage of 7.33%, featuring the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, these gummies are like a superhero team working together to deliver an unforgettable experience. Just like the witty banter in the movie "Deadpool," these gummies will leave you laughing and wanting more. With THC levels at an impressive 72.43% and CBG at 5.65%, these gummies are sure to give you a supercharged experience. So, grab a tin of Cran Z gummies and get ready for a flavor adventure like no other!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.