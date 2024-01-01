Prepare to have your taste buds blown away by Cran Z gummies from In House Melts. These little powerhouses come in two mind-blowing flavors: Bottle Rocket Berry and Tropical Punch. With a terpene percentage of 7.33%, featuring the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, these gummies are like a superhero team working together to deliver an unforgettable experience. Just like the witty banter in the movie "Deadpool," these gummies will leave you laughing and wanting more. With THC levels at an impressive 72.43% and CBG at 5.65%, these gummies are sure to give you a supercharged experience. So, grab a tin of Cran Z gummies and get ready for a flavor adventure like no other!

