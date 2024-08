Indulge in the Cream Cake batch from Soiku Bano and let your mind take flight on a creamy cloud of creativity. This batch, a mix of Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake, is like a frozen dessert extravaganza for your senses. With its terpene percentage of 9.36%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers a head-high experience that won't leave you feeling sleepy or unmotivated. It's perfect for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy the evening without losing their spark. So grab a tin of Cream Cake gummies, with flavors of Dragon Fruit and Pineapple Cooler, and let your imagination soar like a sorbet made with pure fruit juice and a sprinkle of inspiration. These gummies are like a gelato masterpiece, with each bite unlocking a new level of creativity. So whether you're an artist, a writer, or just someone who loves to dream, let Cream Cake be your muse and watch your ideas come to life.

