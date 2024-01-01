Get ready to indulge in a batch of Creme De Grape, a flavor that will transport you to the sweet and creamy world of French desserts. This batch is a mix of Creme De Menthe and Grape Marmalade, creating a unique and delicious taste that will leave you craving for more. With its flavors of Tropical Punch and White Grape, Creme De Grape is perfect for those who enjoy fruity and creamy desserts. The terpene profile of this batch, with a high percentage of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, provides relaxation and creativity, making it a great choice for a chill game night with friends. The high THC percentage of 74.24% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.58% adds an uplifting effect. So grab a tin of Creme De Grape and let the flavors take you on a delightful journey through the world of French desserts!

