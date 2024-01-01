Get ready to indulge in a batch of Creme De Grape, a flavor that will transport you to the sweet and creamy world of French desserts. This batch is a mix of Creme De Menthe and Grape Marmalade, creating a unique and delicious taste that will leave you craving for more. With its flavors of Tropical Punch and White Grape, Creme De Grape is perfect for those who enjoy fruity and creamy desserts. The terpene profile of this batch, with a high percentage of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, provides relaxation and creativity, making it a great choice for a chill game night with friends. The high THC percentage of 74.24% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG percentage of 1.58% adds an uplifting effect. So grab a tin of Creme De Grape and let the flavors take you on a delightful journey through the world of French desserts!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.