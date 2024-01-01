Creme De Menthe [Batch #1935] Açai Berry & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Experience the soothing and calming effects of Creme De Menthe gummies from Antero Sciences. With a terpene percentage of 4.90%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a unique flavor profile that is perfect for a relaxing evening on your couch. The THC percentage of 76.33% and CBG percentage of 1.44% contribute to the potential effects of these gummies, which may include a sense of calm and relaxation. So whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply treat yourself to a delicious and indulgent snack, Creme De Menthe gummies are the perfect choice. Sit back, relax, and let the minty, creamy goodness wash over you.

About this strain

Creme De Menthe is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between an unknown strain and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Creme De Menthe is a creamy and minty strain that has a yeasty and diesel flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Creme De Menthe is 23-26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Creme De Menthe effects include feeling tingly, aroused, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Creme De Menthe when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and anxiety. Bred by AlienLabs, Creme De Menthe features flavors like creamy, minty, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Creme De Menthe typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Creme De Menthe has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Creme De Menthe, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item