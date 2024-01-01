Experience the soothing and calming effects of Creme De Menthe gummies from Antero Sciences. With a terpene percentage of 4.90%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer a unique flavor profile that is perfect for a relaxing evening on your couch. The THC percentage of 76.33% and CBG percentage of 1.44% contribute to the potential effects of these gummies, which may include a sense of calm and relaxation. So whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply treat yourself to a delicious and indulgent snack, Creme De Menthe gummies are the perfect choice. Sit back, relax, and let the minty, creamy goodness wash over you.

