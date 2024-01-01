Looking for a liquid gummies simple syrup batch that will give you the energy and focus you need for a productive day? Cup Life (Grandi Candi) from Soiku Bano is the perfect choice. With a terpene percentage of 6.95%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers potential pain relief and a boost in mood. The high THC level of 78.28% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG level of 2.21% adds a touch of relaxation. This batch is recommended for daytime use, making it ideal for getting through your workout or hike. It provides a body-like high that can help with potential pain relief from strains or injuries, while still allowing you to function at work. So grab a bottle of Cup Life and get ready to conquer your day with ease.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.