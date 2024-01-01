Looking for a liquid gummies simple syrup batch that will give you the energy and focus you need for a productive day? Cup Life (Grandi Candi) from Soiku Bano is the perfect choice. With a terpene percentage of 6.95%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers potential pain relief and a boost in mood. The high THC level of 78.28% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG level of 2.21% adds a touch of relaxation. This batch is recommended for daytime use, making it ideal for getting through your workout or hike. It provides a body-like high that can help with potential pain relief from strains or injuries, while still allowing you to function at work. So grab a bottle of Cup Life and get ready to conquer your day with ease.

